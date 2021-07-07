Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 570 positive cases reported in 24 hours

Death toll remains at 2,156Another 570 people test positiveDUP MP Gregory Campbell criticises Michelle O’Neill over remarks she made about Prime Minister’s lockdown exit strategy

The Department of Health has reported another 570 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with no further deaths.

The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Wednesday.

There has been 3,054 positive cases in the last week, up from 1,899 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 106% with 3,263 people in beds. There are four patients with Covid-19 in intensive care and a total of 43 in hospital.

One Covid patient in intensive care is on a ventilator.

And eight care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

As of 12pm on Wednesday, 1,177,136 people in Northern Ireland have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 912,250 have been given their second.

Meanwhile, DUP MP Gregory Campbell criticised deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill for "arbitrarily" declaring that Northern Ireland will not follow England's road map out of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Campbell said parties at the Executive had to reach consensus on the region's next steps toward normality and needed to offer the public hope that measures limiting their freedoms will be coming to an end quickly.

The East Londonderry MP was responding to the Sinn Fein's deputy leader’s insistence on Tuesday that Northern Ireland would not be following the model outlined for England by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson has set out plans to lift the majority of the remaining Covid restrictions in England from July 19.

Under his proposals, the wearing of face masks would become voluntary and requirements for social distancing would end.

Ms O'Neill branded the plan as "reckless" and made clear she was currently "not prepared to go to the end of the line" with easing restrictions.

Stormont ministers are meeting on Thursday to discuss the potential for further relaxations in Northern Ireland.