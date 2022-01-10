Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 6 deaths and 2,706 cases as MLAs meet to discuss ongoing crisis in schools

The Department for Health has reported another seven coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,706 new cases on Monday. 6 people have died in the past 24 hours after contracting the virus.

Over the past seven days, case numbers have generally decreased from 54,034 in the previous week to 37,419.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were between 25 and 29 years of age.

Females aged between 20 and 24 count as the highest number of individuals with a positive test per 100k population.

MLAs are set to debate the ongoing crisis in schools at Stormont on Monday after a teaching union described the situation as “dire” last week, urging the Education Minister to speed up the roll out of air infiltration units.

It was reported that there are still schools with windows painted shut, preventing adequate ventilation.

Since testing began 462,870 have been found to have the disease.

Deaths are decreasing slightly. There have been 21 in the past week compared to 22 the previous seven days. A total of 3,014 people who have tested positive with Covid-19 have died since the pandemic began.

Hospitals are currently sitting at 106% capacity with 9 over capacity.

This includes Antrim, Altnagelvin, Causeway, Craigavon, Lagan Valley, Mater, Royal, South West Acute and Ulster Hospitals.

There are 31 people in intensive care with coronavirus, with 22 on ventilators. There are only 13 beds available in ICU across the region.

There is an outbreak at 202 care homes.

Meanwhile, the latest vaccine figures show over 3.5million have been administered to date, of which 1.4m were first dose and 1.5m the second.