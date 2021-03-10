Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 600,000 people in Northern Ireland get first Covid jab

Death toll rises to 2,087Another 147 test positiveRangers fans' Shankill Road celebrations shouldn't have happened - Health MinisterOver 600,000 people in Northern Ireland have received their first Covid vaccine

Over 600,000 people in Northern Ireland have now received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed the news during Wednesday’s Covid-19 press conference.

He added that the largest ever delivery of vaccines has now arrived here.

“I can also confirm that significant quantities of the vaccine have now arrived and are currently being distributed to GPs and it is the biggest delivery that we have received to date,” said Mr Swann.

“Supplies to GPs had slowed up in recent weeks but that’s all changing.

“The pace of the programme will accelerate and we will be announcing the next stage of the rollout early next week.”

Meanwhile, Mr Swann said it will be “unfortunate and regrettable” if the large gathering of Rangers fans in west Belfast on Sunday leads to an increase of Covid-19 infections.

Hundreds of the club’s supporters defied the health and safety regulations and descended on the Shankill Road to celebrate the Ibrox club lifting its first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

The PSNI said those involved were in “clear breach” of the lockdown regulations and an investigation into the scenes is currently underway.

Mr Swann said the gatherings “should not have happened”.

He added that the argument should not descend into “whataboutery” as the rules are there to protect everyone in the community.

“Somebody arguing because somebody else broke the rules that it’s okay for us to do it, doesn't make sense,” stated Mr Swann. “Two wrongs don’t make a right.

Rangers fans celebrate on the Shankill Road

“This virus does not care what foot you kick with or what sport you follow.

“The potential of there being spreaders within that crowd, we will wait to see now over the next few days in regards to testing and our outbreak reports reporting by Public Health Agency.

“It will be unfortunate and it will be regrettable if that event does lead to an increase in Covid infections within that area.”

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr Michael McBride added that those partying in the Holyland area of south Belfast need to “wise up and grow up”.

“People are still dealing with the consequences of Covid-19,” he continued.

“There are eight families grieving today, there are many, many more people in hospital, there are family members who are concerned about the outcome for those individuals.”

Dr Michael McBride

It comes after a further eight people in Northern Ireland died after testing positive for the virus.

The total death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,087. The eight deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Wednesday. Another 147 new cases of the virus were also reported by the Department of Health.

Some 1,216 positive cases have been confirmed in the last week, down from 1,423 in the previous seven days.

There are currently 212 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 29 in intensive care and 19 requiring ventilation.

Hospitals are operating at 94% capacity.

A total of 16 care homes are dealing with Covid outbreaks.

Meanwhile, a new dashboard launched by the Department of Health also gives an update on the number of vaccinations in Northern Ireland.

As of 10 March there have been 648,028 total doses of the vaccine administered. 601,101 are first doses, while 46,927 are second doses.

In the last 24 hours 6,898 vaccines have been administered.

