Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 639 new cases and six hospitals over capacity

The intensive care unit at Belfast City Hospital is full.

Another 639 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland.

There have been no further deaths meaning the death toll remains at 2,170.

The latest Department of Health figures show there have been six deaths in the past seven days, up from five the previous week.

There are 208 people in hospital with coronavirus with 25 in intensive care.

While most patients are not suffering from coronavirus, the system is at 102% capacity with 3,102 beds occupied. The system can handle 3,054 beds.

Intensive care is at 90% capacity with Belfast City and the South West Acute hospitals’ ICUs full.

Six hospitals are over capacity.

In the past seven days there have been 208 people admitted to hospital with the virus, up from 144 during the previous seven days. Twenty five people were admitted over the weekend.

Over 1.1m people have been tested with 149,623 found positive.

In the past seven days there have been 9,242 new cases, up from 7,517 the previous week.

There are outbreaks at 59 care homes.

The pressure on hospitals led to two health trusts to appeal to off-duty staff to report for work.

The health minister has also appealed for people to get vaccinated.

There are also plans for the Department of Health to reopen the Nightingale facility in Belfast to cope with the surge in cases.

The latest figures show over 2.2m doses administered with just over 1m people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the latest analysis of the regions shows Northern Ireland has overtaken England to become the UK nation with the highest rate of new coronavirus cases.

It is also the only one of the four nations that is recording a steady rise in rates.

A total of 9,832 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland in the seven days to July 21 – the equivalent of 519.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 253.4 one week earlier and is the highest rate for Northern Ireland since January 9.

Stormont ministers are meeting to consider further Covid-19 relaxations for Northern Ireland and discuss ways to tackle the region’s spiralling health waiting lists.

The virtual executive meeting will re-examine a number of decisions that were postponed last week amid concerns about rising infection numbers.