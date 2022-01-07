Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 6,444 positive cases and no further deaths

Northern Ireland’s death toll remains at 3,002Another 6,444 positive cases reported in 24 hoursThere has been 47,723 Covid-19 cases in past seven daysNisra statistics reveal the number of deaths linked to the virus has now topped 4,000

The Department of Health has reported another 6,444 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

No deaths were reported for people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Twenty people have passed away in the last seven days, however.

There has been 47,723 positive cases in the last week, up from 43,295 in the previous seven days.

The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Friday.

Hospital occupancy is at 106%. There are 31 Covid-19 confirmed patients in intensive care with 26 of those on a ventilator. A total of 402 Covid patients are currently in hospital.

And 190 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

As of 12pm on Friday, a total of 3,560,914 vaccines have been administered.

Statistics released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday revealed the number of deaths in Northern Ireland linked to Covid-19 has now topped 4,000.

Another 18 fatalities were recorded in the week December 25 to 31, according to the data.

They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra during the pandemic to 4,024.

Of these, 2,806 (69.7%) took place in hospital, 868 (21.6%) in care homes, 16 (0.4%) in hospices and 334 (8.3%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to December 31 was 2,928.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health's total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.