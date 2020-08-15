Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 65 new cases as fundraiser in memory of Andreea Maftei raises thousands

Flowers left at Cafe Nobel in Ballymena where a worker has sadly died after contracting Covid 19. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

A further 65 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed, according to Department of Health figures.

There have been no further deaths confirmed on Saturday. The official death toll remains at 558.

The overall number of cases diagnosed is now at 6,364.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser established to cover the costs of repatriating Andreea Maftei to her native Romania after she lost her battle with Covid-19 has raised thousands of pounds.

The 32-year-old woman, who lived in Ballymena and was a long-time employee of Nobel Cafe, become the latest person in Northern Ireland to die after contracting Covid-19 after she passed away in hospital on Thursday.

The young woman, who was originally from Tecuci in Romania, is survived by her husband of seven years Ovidiu, who works in construction.

The fundraiser was set up by Ovidiu's employer John Crabbe, who is "devastated" by the news of the young woman's death.

Andreea's father Mircea Serban confirmed her death from Covid-19, posting on social media that she was "killed by this unfortunate virus that killed hundreds of thousands of people".

Here's how Saturday unfolded: