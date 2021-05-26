Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 66 new cases and no further deaths

Over 8,000 vaccine doses were administered in Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

A further 66 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It has now been eight days without a death from the virus in the region and the death toll remains at 2,152.

A total of of 2,397 people were tested in the past 24 and the total number of people testing positive since the pandemic began now stands at 122,348.

Over the past week 540 people have tested positive for Covid-19, down from 608 the week before.

On Tuesday a further 8,449 vaccine doses were administered with 3,961 people receiving their first vaccine dose and 4,488 their second.

A total of 1,600,981 vaccine doses have been administered with 1,030,811 first doses and 630,170 second doses.

There are currently 28 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 104%, with 16 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently four active outbreaks of the virus.

It comes after new figures suggested three-quarters of adults in Northern Ireland are estimated to have antibodies for the virus which causes Covid-19.

The presence of Covid-19 antibodies implies someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest in Northern Ireland 75% of adults are estimated to have antibodies.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

Antibodies then remain in the blood at low levels, although these levels can decline over time to the point that tests can no longer detect them.

The latest estimates from the ONS are based on a sample of blood test results for the week beginning May 3.

Meanwhile, health minister Robin Swann has hailed the roll out of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme, with the milestone of over 70% of the adult population having received their first dose and 40% fully vaccinated.

He also confirmed that the next age cohort eligible for vaccines would soon be extended.

"We need to maintain this momentum and I plan to announce the programme extension’s to 18-24 year olds in the very near future,” said Robin Swann.

“Alongside vaccination, contact tracing, testing and self-isolation following a positive test remain the cornerstones of our ongoing public health response.

“I would again appeal to the public to work with us and keep playing their part in preventing the spread of the virus. That’s how we keep each other safe and protect the hard won progress we have achieved.”