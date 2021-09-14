Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 7 deaths and 1,590 cases as vaccine booster shot approved

Death toll rises to 2,468

The Department for Health has reported another seven coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,590 new cases.

Over the past seven days, case numbers have generally decreased from 10,477 in the previous week to 9,991.

Since testing began 220,701 have been found to have the disease.

Belfast is the council area in the whole of Northern Ireland with the highest number of individuals testing positive.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were between 10 and 14 years of age.

The second highest percentage of individuals testing positive are those between 5 and 9 years of age.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that Children in Northern Ireland aged between 12 and 15 are to be offered a first dose of Covid vaccine.

Death are decreasing. There have been 40 in the past week compared to 56 the previous seven days.

The death toll now stands at 2,468 people.

Hospitals are sitting at 106% capacity with nine over capacity.

There are 41 people in intensive care with coronavirus, with 36 on ventilators.

In Antrim, Altnagelvin and Causeway Hospitals over 50% of the beds in ICU are occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

There is an outbreak at 117 care homes.

The latest vaccine figures show almost 2.5million have been administered, of which 1.2m were first dose and 1.1m the second.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has given the green light to the roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to those aged 12 to 15 after the unanimous advice from the UK’s four chief medical officers.

Parents will be asked to give their permission for their children to receive the jab, it has been revealed.

It was also announced on Tuesday that Covid booster jabs will be administered to those aged over 50.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that boosters should also be given to those living in residential care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers.

It is also advised that all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19 and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals should be given a third inoculation.

The JCVI advises that the booster vaccine dose is offered no earlier than six months after completion of the primary vaccine course, in the same order as during Phase 1 of the vaccine roll-out.

Minister Swann said: “By early October we expect to see GPs starting to invite their oldest patients in to receive their booster dose as they pass the six month mark from receiving their second dose, while community pharmacies will offer vaccination to non-Trust employed frontline staff such as Domiciliary Care workers etc.”

The JCVI advises a preference for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the booster programme, regardless of which vaccine brand someone received for their primary doses.

The Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride added: “We expect Covid-19 infections will continue to circulate in the coming months, coinciding with seasonal flu and other respiratory viruses. This will put inevitably put further pressure on our health service.

“Today’s announcement by JCVI will enable the more vulnerable to be vaccinated again. This will maximise individual protection ahead of winter. Most of the people in this group will also be eligible for the annual flu vaccine and we strongly advise them to take up this invitation as well.”

As most younger adults will only have received their second Covid-19 vaccine dose by late summer or early autumn, the benefits of booster vaccination in this group will be considered at a later time.

This advice is separate from, and does not supersede, recent JCVI advice on a third primary dose for the severely immunosuppressed.

The JCVI will review whether this group requires a further booster at a later date, following completion of their 3-dose primary course.