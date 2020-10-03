Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 726 new cases and one death

A total of 3,100 cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

A further 726 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

There has been one death, bringing the death toll to 583.

The latest official data brings to 13,612 the total number of positive cases here. There are 65 patients in NI hospitals, with nine patients in intensive care units.

In the Derry City & Strabane council area, the positive test rate is now 946 per 100,000 of population, according to the new figures. There have been 721 positive cases in the past seven days there.

In other areas of concern, the infection rate per 100,000 of population in the Newry, Mourne and Down council district is up to 736 while Belfast has risen to 974.

At a glance:

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 966 cases (+130 in past 7 days) and 61 deaths to date

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 1,484 cases (+232 in past 7 days) and 69 deaths to date

Belfast: 3,325 cases (+655 in past 7 days) and 168 deaths to date

Causeway Coast and Glens: 627 cases (+126 in past 7 days) and 39 deaths to date

Derry City and Strabane: 1,425 cases (+721 in past 7 days) and 21 deaths to date

Fermanagh and Omagh: 376 cases (+80 in past 7 days) and 11 deaths to date

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 1,011 cases (+144 in past 7 days) and 50 deaths to date

Mid and East Antrim: 892 cases (+51 in past 7 days) and 46 deaths to date

Mid Ulster: 869 cases (+253 in past 7 days) and 30 deaths to date

Newry, Mourne and Down: 1,326 cases (+484 in past 7 days) and 38 deaths to date

North Down and Ards: 754 cases (+93 in past 7 days) and 46 deaths to date

Not known: 557 cases (+131 in past 7 days) and 4 deaths to date

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was airlifted to a military hospital less than 24 hours after his Covid-19 diagnosis on Friday.

Mr Trump was taken by helicopter to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Friday and is expected to remain there for "a few days".

A White House spokeswoman stressed that the hospital stay was "out of an abundance of caution" and that the 74-year-old would work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he was left "floored" after 934 cases were declared here on Friday, more than double the previous high for a single day. It's just two fewer than the highest daily total recorded in the Republic of Ireland back in April.

Mr Swann urged people to "wise up" and "catch themselves on" - and warned that Covid-19 hospitalisations could soon exceed those of the first wave earlier this year.

"Our Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Advisor were warning that we could get to 1,000 cases per day in two to three weeks: we've got there today," Mr Swann told UTV on Friday night.

Addressing the NI Assembly in an urgent briefing, Mr Swann said the rapid increase in positive tests was forcing hospitals to reactivate their crisis plans.

"Unfortunately, the warnings about the resurgent Covid-19 threat are coming true in the starkest of terms," he said.

"Cases are doubling every nine days and hospital admissions every 13 days.

"If the current trends do not change in three to six weeks' time, hospital inpatient numbers will exceed those witnessed during the first wave.

"Some of our hospitals are already having to switch on their surge plans for coronavirus."