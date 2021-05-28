Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 75 new cases and no further deaths for 10th day

Death toll remains 2,152Outgoing Belfast Lord Mayor pays tribute to city’s people

A further 75 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland on Friday, the Department of Health has reported.

Friday saw the 10th consecutive day of no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for the virus. The death toll remains at 2,152.

A total of 1,686,410 vaccines have so far been administered.

There have been 518 positive cases in the past seven days, down from 601 in the previous seven days.

The total number of people who have tested positive since the pandemic began now stands at 122,507.

There are currently 28 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 102%. The majority of patients are not suffering Covid.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently four active outbreaks of the virus.

It comes as outgoing Lord Mayor of Belfast Frank McCoubrey praised the resilience of people in the city for the “great challenges” they experienced during his year in office.

Belfast Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey

Alderman McCoubrey said he felt “tremendous pride” at being First Citizen during “a year like no other” ahead of handing over the chain of office next week.

“My year has coincided with one of the greatest challenges Belfast has ever faced,” he said.

The pandemic affected lives in the most fundamental ways and has also “brought great sadness to the many who have lost loved ones, and my thoughts are with those who are still struggling to come to terms with that loss," he said.

“When I became Lord Mayor, it was my hope that there would soon be a ray of light ahead and thankfully, as I come to the end of my year in office, and restrictions begin to ease, we are all feeling a bit more hopeful that better days lie ahead,” he added.

Alderman McCoubrey said he had witnessed first-hand the “remarkable resilience” of people across the city, and had been overwhelmed by the spirit of cooperation in communities as they came together to support frontline workers.

“The scale of that effort has been so impressive and I think a testament to the true spirit of Belfast and its people. It demonstrates our people’s remarkable resilience, and that is something that sets us in good stead as we take the next steps on our recovery journey, together,” he said.