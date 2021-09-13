Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 8 deaths and 1,199 new cases as young teens set to be offered vaccine

Health Minister Robin Swann at QUB as a vaccination marquee opens at the university. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Schools have been beset with Covid-related issues since the start of term. Stock Pic.

All children aged between 12 and 15 should be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, the UK’s chief medical officers have said.

Explaining their highly anticipated decision, the medics warned the epidemic will continue to be “prolonged and unpredictable” and that outbreaks in schools “are likely to be disruptive”.

It comes as the latest Department of Health (DoH) statistics for Northern Ireland show a further eight coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,199 new cases.

Schools across Northern Ireland have already been hit by mass disruption as thousands of pupils have been diagnosed with Covid-19 or identified as close contacts since the start of the school term.

It comes after the UK's vaccine advisory body refused to give the green light to vaccinating healthy children aged 12 to 15 years on health grounds alone.

On September 3, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said children were at such a low risk from the virus that jabs would offer only a marginal benefit.

The UK’s four chief medical officers were subsequently asked to examine the matter looking at wider issues than just health benefits.

In a letter sent to the four health ministers on Monday, they said: “Evidence from clinical and public health colleagues, general practice, child health and mental health consistently makes clear the massive impact that absent, or disrupted, face-to-face education has had on the welfare and mental health of many children and young people.

“This is despite remarkable efforts by parents and teachers to maintain education in the face of disruption.

“The negative impact has been especially great in areas of relative deprivation which have been particularly badly affected by Covid-19.”

They said the effects of missed or disrupted education are even more apparent and enduring in areas of social deprivation and explained there can be “lifelong effects on health if extended disruption to education leads to reduced life chances”.

They continued: “Whilst full closures of schools due to lockdowns is much less likely to be necessary in the next stages of the Covid-19 epidemic, UK CMOs expect the epidemic to continue to be prolonged and unpredictable.

“Local surges of infection, including in schools, should be anticipated for some time. Where they occur, they are likely to be disruptive.

“Every effort should be taken to minimise school disruption in policy decisions and local actions.

“The view of the UK CMOs is that the additional likely benefits of reducing educational disruption, and the consequent reduction in public health harm from educational disruption, on balance provide sufficient extra advantage in addition to the marginal advantage at an individual level identified by the JCVI to recommend in favour of vaccinating this group.

“They therefore recommend on public health grounds that ministers extend the offer of universal vaccination with a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to all children and young people aged 12 to 15 not already covered by existing JCVI advice.”

Welcoming the advice from the Chief Medical Officers, the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma, said the DoH must clearly outline all information so families can make their decision about taking the vaccine.

“There should also be opportunities for children to have their questions answered in a way they can understand,” she continued.

“The vaccine is already available for children aged 12 to 15-years-old with underlying health conditions and has been welcomed by those children and their families as they have enabled them to return to educational and social activities where they would have had to otherwise shield.”

Ms Yiasouma added that she has been assured by Sir Michael McBride that the decision to recommend extending the offer of the vaccine considers the wider impact of the pandemic on children’s rights - including their right to an education and the best physical and mental health.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show over the past seven days, Covid case numbers have increased from 10,152 in the previous week to 10,180.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 10 and 14 years of age.

Since testing began 219,111 have been found to have the disease.

Death are decreasing. There have been 38 in the past week compared to 58 the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 104% capacity with eight over capacity.

There are 41 people in intensive care with coronavirus, with 32 on ventilators.

In Antrim, Altnagelvin, Belfast City and Causeway Hospitals over 50% of the beds in ICU are occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

There is an outbreak at 120 care homes.

Meanwhile the latest vaccine figures show 2.4million have been administered, of which 1.2m were first dose and 1.1m the second.