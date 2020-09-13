Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 87 new cases of Covid-19 with restrictions coming into effect from Monday

87 new cases of Covid-19 in NIDeath toll remains at 568Scroll down to see how Sunday unfolded

There have been 87 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

There have been no further deaths from the virus and the death toll in the province remains at 568.

On Saturday 6,237 tests were carried out on 4,191 people. There have now been 8,314 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past week 553 people have tested positive for the virus, with 156 cases in the Belfast City council area and 83 in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

There are currently 17 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with one in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy is currently at 88%, with 13 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,587 people have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 22 active outbreaks of Covid-19.

It comes as a number of new coronavirus restrictions are set to come into affect in parts of Northern Ireland from Monday.

The Executive announced on Thursday that new measures would be introduced in certain areas with high cases of Covid-19 in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus,

New restrictions will be introduced in the Belfast City Council area, Ballymena and postcodes BT28, BT29 and BT43

The Executive has issued guidance discouraging non-essential journeys outside the affected zones.

There will also be new legally-enforceable social restrictions, residents in these areas cannot visit other households.

Exceptions include those in a social bubble with one other household and those with caring responsibilities including childcare.

No more than six people, from no more than two households, will be permitted to meet in private gardens.

The restrictions will be in place for a minimum of two weeks.

