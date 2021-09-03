Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 9 deaths and 1,248 positive cases

Death toll rises to 2,394

Over the past seven days, case numbers have dropped from 11,604 in the previous week to 8,952.

The Department for Health has reported another nine coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,248 new cases.

In the 24 hours up to 10am on Friday 5,351 people have been tested.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 10 and 14 years of age.

Since testing began 204,173 have been found to have the disease.

Death are increasing. There have been 54 in the past week compared to 49 the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 105% capacity with 10 over capacity.

There are 46 people in intensive care with coronavirus, with 38 on ventilators.

In Antrim, Altnagelvin and Ulster Hospitals over 50% of the beds in ICU are occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

There is an outbreak at 130 care homes.

The current death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently sits at 2,394.

Meanwhile the latest vaccine figures show 2.4million have been administered, of which 1.2m were first dose and 1.1m the second.