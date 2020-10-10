Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 902 new cases of Covid-19 as O'Neill tests negative

902 new cases in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hoursNI positive rate per 100k in last seven days at 291Department of Health death toll remains at 587Michelle O'Neill tests negative for Covid-19Three deaths and 1,012 cases in Republic of IrelandScroll down to see how Saturday unfolded

There have been 902 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

On Friday 10,191 tests were carried out on 5,836 people. There have now been 19,092 cases of the virus recorded in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

No further deaths have taken place and the death toll in the region remains at 587.

Over the past seven days 5,745 people have tested positive for Covid-19, with 1,389 in the Belfast council area and 1,314 in Derry and Strabane.

There are currently 134 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 19 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy is currently at 85% while 18 intensive care unit beds remain free.

A total of 1,857 people have been discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 36 active outbreaks of the virus.

It comes after deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill confirmed she has tested negative for Covid-19.

The Sinn Fein vice-President is currently self-isolating after a family member tested positive for the virus.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She will continue to self-isolate for a period of around two weeks.

"I have received my results and tested negative. I will continue to self isolate and carry out my ministerial duties remotely," Ms O'Neill wrote on social media.

Her Executive colleagues will not need to self-isolate now that the Sinn Fein deputy leader has tested negative for the virus.

Ms O'Neill appeared alongside First Minister Arlene Foster at an Executive Covid-19 briefing on Thursday.

The Mid Ulster MLA will carry out her duties from her Co Tyrone home.

Here's how Saturday unfolded: