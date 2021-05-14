Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 96 new cases and no further deaths

Death toll remains at 2,149

There have been no further deaths due to the virus reported by the Department of Health. Picture: Reuters

A further 96 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

No further deaths were reported by the department, with the death toll from the virus remaining at 2,149.

In the past seven days there have been 676 new cases, up from 593 the previous week. In total 121,419 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Some 48,997 people have been tested in the past week, up from 28,316 the previous week.

Hospitals are acting at 100% capacity. There are 39 people in hospital with the disease with three in intensive care.

There are four outbreaks at care homes. In total 654 care homes have dealt with an outbreak.

So far 1,530,025 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Northern Ireland.

It comes as the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) figures for the week ending 7 May showed Northern Ireland recorded its lowest weekly Covid-19 death toll since the end of August.

The figures on Friday from Nisra show there were two coronavirus deaths in the latest week, the lowest number in a single week since the end of last summer.

The fatalities that occurred in the week May 1-7 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by Nisra to 2,961.

The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.