Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 98 new cases reported as minister claims high northwest infection rates ‘not a border issue’

There have been no further deaths due to the virus reported by the Department of Health. Picture: Reuters

A further 98 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health on Sunday.

No further deaths have been reported.

The Department of Health also said 1,460,425 vaccines have been administered in total here.

It comes as Minister for Agriculture in the Republic Charlie McConalogue has insisted that high Covid-19 infection rates in the north-west are “not a Border issue”.

Health Minister Robin Swann wrote to his Dublin counterpart Stephen Donnelly saying non-essential cross-border travel must be stopped “by enforcement if required”.

In a letter on Wednesday, Mr Swann warned of a “fresh increase of community transmission of Covid-19”.

He said both governments should do everything possible to prevent non-essential cross-border travel.

Ministers in the south have given no indication that the Government intends to prevent non-essential cross-border travel as a result.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme, Mr McConalogue, a Donegal TD, was pressed on whether there should be enforcement measures to prevent cross border travel.

Mr McConalogue welcomed what he said was Mr Swann’s willingness to work on a cross-border basis in dealing with the virus.

He said: “We have seen, for example in Donegal here, a very close correlation with Derry and Strabane in relation to infections over the last number of months” but he also highlighted the rollout of vaccines on both sides of the border.

“I think the key point here is that it’s not a border issue, it’s a regional issue, and we have to work together as we gradually reopen,” he said.

The key message as we go forward the key message is continuing to be cautious, he added.

He said: “From [Monday] we’re in the situation because of the increasing rollout of vaccination to be able to allow inter-county, non-essential travel.

“And that’s because we’ve got into that space and likewise that is the situation in Northern Ireland.

“So I think it’s really good that people can now travel between counties for non-essential purposes but in doing that our clear message to everyone is to continue to stay safe and continue to be very aware of the possibility of infection if we let our guard down.”

Dr Tom Black, the chairman of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, told the programme he does not believe enforcement is necessary at this point.

He said more people have been vaccinated in the Republic than in Northern Ireland and the vaccination programme has worked well to keep transmission of the infection down, especially in older people who are most vulnerable.

"It’s mostly under 40s getting the infection and they aren’t as much at risk,” he said.

"It’s very clear from living in the northwest what’s happening here. Young people are aggregating to have a few drinks in the back garden, they get very cold and go inside and then half of them get the infection from the one person who brought it in.

"There is still a risk to your granny and long Covid for yourself,” he said.