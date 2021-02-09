Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Another 10 people have died as 275 new cases recorded

A dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is prepared, at Copes Pharmacy and Travel Clinic in Streatham, south London (Yui Mok/PA)

A further 10 deaths linked to coronavirus and 275 new positive cases have been announced by the Department of Health.

The latest daily figures bring the total number of deaths to 1,953, with six of the latest deaths occurring in the 24 hours leading up to 10 am on Tuesday and four previously.

So far, a total of 107, 438 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland including 2,685 in the last seven days.

At present there are currently 579 Covid inpatients at hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 60 in intensive care while 90 care homes are dealing with active outbreaks.

The latest figures follow assurances by Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride that taking the Covid vaccine when eligible remains the best hope for ending the pandemic.

Concerns were raised after one study concluded that the Astra Zeneca vaccine may not be as effective against the South African variant of the virus.

Dr McBride said that the vaccine still protected against the worst effects of the virus, including hospitilisation and death as well as noting the South African variant was not dominant in the UK.

Dr McBride said that the vaccine still protected against the worst effects of the virus, including hospitilisation and death as well as noting the South African variant was not dominant in the UK.