Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Another 11 deaths reported with further 176 positive cases

Eleven Covid-19 related deaths reported in Northern IrelandDeath toll rises to 1,996Another 176 test positiveDr Tom Black hopes primary schools can reopen on March 8

Another 11 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland have been reported by the Department of Health.

Ten of those deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Sunday and one happened previously.

The death toll has now risen to 1,996.

Another 176 new Covid cases were also identified in testing.

There have been 2,137 positive cases in the last week, down from 3,019 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 89% with 2,720 people in beds - 476 are Covid-19 confirmed inpatients.

A total of 58 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care - 51 of those are ventilated.

And 78 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

It comes after the chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland Dr Tom Black said it is hoped that primary schools can reopen on March 8.

“I think primary schools is what we would hope for because we know transmission of infection in younger children is much lower,” he told BBC Northern Ireland’s Sunday Politics programme.

“Secondary schools would be a big ask. The Chief Medical Officer [Dr Michael McBride] and the Department of Health will look carefully at that.

“They’ll look at the R number, which is 0.8 at the moment. Opening schools has an increase of between 0.3 and 0.6 on the R number so we couldn't afford to do that at the moment.

“Maybe in March we can open primary schools, see what effect it has and then decide.”

Dr Black also backed the Chief Medical Officer’s positive comments regarding the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions this summer.

“I think it is realistic but let’s not lose our nerve here,” he stated.

“Let’s maintain the restrictions and as much of the lockdown as we can because we want this to be the last lockdown and then hopefully get something close to normal for the summer.”