Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Another 17 people die after testing positive for Covid-19

Death toll rises to 1,831Another 455 test positiveMichelle O’Neill calls for ‘cool heads’ following EU backtrack on Article 16

Another 455 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has reported.

There have been another 17 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health reported.

Thirteen of those deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Saturday and four happened previously.

The death toll has risen to 1,831.

Another 455 new cases have been identified in testing.

There have been 3,841 positive cases in the past week, down from 5,329 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 91% with 2,773 people in beds. A total of 69 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care - 56 of those are ventilated.

And 127 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

It comes after chaos reigned in Brussels on Friday night after the EU Commission was forced to backtrack over plans to introduce a “hard vaccine border” in Ireland as part of a no-warning bid to ban EU vaccine exports to the UK.

The EU had triggered an article of the Northern Ireland Protocol which would have enabled the EU to place checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the Republic to ensure no EU-manufactured vaccines were present.

It was feared by the EU that Northern Ireland could be used as a “back door” for EU vaccines into the rest of the UK - in breach of EU ban on exports.

Under the Brexit deal agreed between the UK and EU, goods are permitted to move freely between the north and south of Ireland.

Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol allows either side to introduce controls on goods in emergency situations.

First Minister Arlene Foster described the EU plans as “an incredible act of hostility”.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill called for “cool heads” on Saturday and said that both the EU and UK Governments must honour their agreements.

“Now is a time for solidarity as we fight this global pandemic together,” she said.

“I have spoken to the Irish Government and expressed my serious concerns that the EU did not consult with the political administrations on this island, before moving to trigger Article 16.

“This unilateral action was clearly unwise, ill-judged and totally unnecessary.

“I welcome the fact the decision has now been reversed. Regrettably it has caused political harm.

“It has given those shameless Brexiteers now opposed to the consequences of their own actions, the opportunity of using it to their advantage.”

Ms O’Neill added that the Northern Ireland Protocol was “imperfect” but it must be preserved.

“The protocol exists as a solution to avoid a hard border on the island, thereby enabling the all-island economy and Good Friday Agreement to be protected,” she continued.

“Our citizens need timely access to lifesaving vaccines, not trade disputes between the EU and the British government.

“The Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol were negotiated and agreed by the EU and British government, and the onus is on them to honour and implement both.”