Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Another four deaths reported with further 172 positive cases

Another four Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland have been reported by the Department of Health.

Those deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Saturday.

The death toll has now risen to 2,072.

Another 172 new Covid cases were also identified in testing.

There have been 1,223 positive cases in the last week, down from 1,670 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 91% with 2,713 people in beds. A total of 30 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care - 25 of those are ventilated.

And 18 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

The figures come as it is expected that the Republic of Ireland will reach half a million coronavirus jabs administered this weekend.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin hailed progress in the pandemic.

Speaking in a video posted on Twitter, Mr Martin said he was inspired by recent visits to vaccination centres where thousands of front line healthcare workers are receiving the inoculation.

He said government and the HSE is doing everything it can to secure supplies and to give those vaccines to people as quickly as possible.

"Over the coming days we will have administered half a million doses since the first vaccination was given to Dubliner Annie Lynch 63 days ago," he said.

"Next week we will begin to vaccinate those with underlying health conditions as well as continuing to vaccinate the over-70s and healthcare workers.”

First Minister Arlene Foster said on Thursday that Ireland’s slower Covid-19 vaccination programme will cause problems as Northern Ireland’s continues to move at pace.

Speaking during Thursday’s Covid-19 press conference, Mrs Foster said the differing speeds at which the vaccine programmes are progressing will “bring headaches”.

“It’s very clear that we are going to be finished our vaccination programme and the Republic of Ireland will still be in the midst of theirs. That does bring headaches,” stated the DUP leader.

“I think we will have to hear from our Chief Medical Officer [Dr Michael McBride] in relation to that - whether we need to take any actions.”

On Saturday the number of patients in Ireland with Covid-19 dropped to 99 with the number of cases in hospital at 401.

On Friday, there was one further death with the virus and 522 new cases.