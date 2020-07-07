Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Assembly motion calling for SF's O'Neill and Murphy to apologise passes

NI death toll remains at 554Scroll down to follow our live blog for all of today's developments

Ms O’Neill has apologised for grieving families experiencing more hurt (Liam McBurney/PA)

A motion calling on deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Finance Minister Conor Murphy to apologise over their attendance at the funeral of veteran IRA man Bobby Storey last week has passed in the Assembly this evening.

Police are investigating whether any social distancing regulations were breached, while the DUP, SDLP, Alliance, UUP and Greens have called on Ms O'Neill to step aside while a probe takes place.

Republicans line the streets of west Belfast for the funeral of Bobby Storey. Picture: Colm O'Reilly

Ms O'Neill has apologised "for grieving families experiencing more hurt", however she stated she will "never apologise" for attending the funeral of a friend.

The Assembly motion has been signed by the DUP, UUP, SDLP and Alliance Party and acknowledges the sacrifices made during the coronavirus emergency.

It comes after it was reported there have been no further coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours for the fifth day in a row, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It is the longest stretch without a death reported since March.

The death toll in the region remains at 554.

Some 1,067 lab tests have been carried out on 806 people, resulting in a further five positive cases.

The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak is now 5,761.

There are currently no Covid patients in Intensive Care Units across Northern Ireland, while 20 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

