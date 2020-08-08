Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Belfast Telegraph online readers split on face masks

Scroll down to see how Saturday unfolded

The Belfast Telegraph's online readers have been split almost exactly down the middle on the subject of face masks.

From Monday people will be required to wear face masks while entering shops and other enclosed public spaces.

In our Facebook poll 51% of respondents said they would no longer be heading out to shop when face coverings become mandatory, with 49% saying they would be happy to attend while wearing a mask.

The poll received over 14,000 votes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Voters were responding to the question "Face masks will be mandatory in shops from Monday. Will you be heading into town for some retail therapy when you have to cover up?"

The Executive had initially only recommended the wearing of face coverings.

The policy had been intended to be reviewed later this month but mandatory wearing was brought forward after low compliance.

Read more No strong evidence that face coverings prevent aerosol spread of Covid-19: Hancock

Health Minister Robin Swann has been a longtime advocate for the mandatory wearing of masks, but met with resistance from the DUP.

The party's Sammy Wilson has been outspoken on the issue.

"If people feel more comfortable wearing a mask to the shops, nothing should stop them," the East Antrim MP said on Friday evening.

"We will not conquer the consequences of this virus, however, by creating more obstacles for hard pressed retailers and sapping confidence from many who do not feel comfortable in a mask."

Here's how Saturday unfolded: