Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Booster programme opens to over 18s from Monday

Those aged 18-29 years-old are set to be offered the chance to get a booster jab from next week.

It is understood that the booster programme will open to this cohort from Monday, with the jabs available from walk in hubs at local health trusts.

Appointment booking will then open from Wednesday, the BBC reported.

Those eligible must also have received their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

It comes as the Executive is to meet to receive an update over the Omicron variant in Northern Ireland.

Ministers will be briefed at a meeting of the Northern Ireland Executive by the chief medical and scientific advisors.

Meanwhile, speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme, a hospitality chief warned the industry is in “freefall” with a raft of cancelled bookings in the run up to Christmas.

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill said the current situation is “worse than lockdown” due to the lack of financial support offered to businesses losing money.

He said the announcements of further restrictions across the UK, including in Scotland, have “wrecked consumer confidence” here.

On Tuesday, the Treasury announced that it would be providing additional funds to the devolved regions of the UK to help speed up the booster rollout and take other health measures to prepare for the impact of Omicron.

On Wednesday evening, it was confirmed that Northern Ireland is to receive another £75 million.

However, Stormont's Finance Minister Conor Murphy said most of the money allocated to Northern Ireland was not new money.

Mr Neill said there has been “no mention of support” for the hospitality industry from the Executive ahead of a meeting with businesses in the sector.

“The industry is in freefall, we have seen practically all our Christmas bookings cancelled consumer confidence wiped out and we have extra restrictions on top of us as well. We are unsustainable,” Mr Neill told BBC NI.

“The silence has been deafening [from the Executive]. No mention of support.

We do a third of our year’s turnover in this period now if you look at it I have over 70% of business saying they are more than 30% down I have 25% of business saying they are more than 50% down.”

He added: "Let’s all be honest here we hear the Scottish messages here, those wreck consumer confidence.

"When Scotland say don’t party, do you think people here don’t hear that? I am not arguing with the science, what we are saying is you have an industry which is Northern Ireland’s fourth largest private sector employer which is in crisis.

“There are almost 73,000 people depend on hospitality for a living. Do we just throw them on the scrap heap?

"For a lot in our industry [the current situation] is actually worse than lockdown, it is lockdown on the cheap. At least when we were locked down we had protection from the banks... plus we had special loans and there was furlough for our staff.”

The Department of Health has been contacted.