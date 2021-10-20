Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Care home visiting arrangements eased

Restrictions on visiting in care homes have been eased in Northern Ireland from Wednesday, the Health Minister has announced.

The changes mean up to four people from no more than two households can now visit, with a maximum of four such visits per week allowed.

However, the minister said outbreaks of Covid-19 may affect how a particular care home can operate their visiting arrangements.

Mr Swann said the changes were part of his 'Visiting With Care - A Pathway' document issued in May, which set out a strategy for increasing visiting in all care settings.

The changes also mean further clarity has been provided around visits from clergy, and further advice has been added around how residents can be facilitated to leave their care home to go about normal business.

As part of the changes the department confirmed brief hugging is also allowed between residents and families.

Visiting at care homes has been restricted as a result of the pandemic, with face-to-face arrangements stopped last April.

“The main change will see an increase in the frequency of visits permitted and in the number of people permitted to visit care homes at the same time,” Mr Swann said.

“Sadly, Covid-19 remains very much with us. I strongly encourage everyone to continue to practice effective Infection Prevention & Control standards and make use of the widely available lateral flow testing.

“Everyone should also take full advantage of the vaccination programmes, including flu jabs and the Covid vaccine booster where eligible, to keep care home residents and everyone else as safe as possible.”