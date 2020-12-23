Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Case of new Covid-19 strain confirmed in Northern Ireland

Over 25,000 vaccines distributed across NIDoH death toll rises to 1,240Cases since outbreak now 63,723Covid underlying cause of death in 89.5% of deathsStormont publishes details on travel restrictionsScroll down to see how Wednesday unfolded

A case of a new strain of Covid-19 has been diagnosed in a patient in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The new variant had been detected in increasing numbers in the south east of England and is thought to spread more rapidly.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the confirmation underlines the need for everyone to “redouble our efforts to stop the virus spreading”.

Analysis had been conducted on a small number of suspected Northern Ireland cases, producing one positive result.

The variant is likely to have been present in Northern Ireland for a period of time, the department said.

It is increasingly likely that it is also established across other regions of the UK and in the Republic of Ireland, they explained

However, the department noted there is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes more serious illness or a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments. Work to confirm this is ongoing.

“This is sadly the confirmation we had been expecting," Mr Swann said.

“As I have stated from the outset of this pandemic, we have to avoid both panic and complacency.

“We all have to redouble our efforts to stop the virus spreading. We know how to do this – cut down our contacts with others, ensure strict social distancing, wash our hands regularly and thoroughly, and wear a face covering."

Mr Swann said the upcoming lockdown would be key to stopping the spread of the virus.

“It is essential that the maximum benefit is secured from the lockdown that starts on Boxing Day. That’s how we keep ourselves safe, protect the vulnerable in our society and protect our health service," he said.

“I would urge everyone to review their plans for Christmas and to err on the side of caution. Just because you can do something, it doesn’t mean you have to.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said that "while virus mutation is not uncommon, the potential of this new strain to spread rapidly is cause for serious concern".

“I would advise the public to act on the assumption that it is already well established in Northern Ireland and that the person they pass in the street or stand next to in a queue may have it," he said.

“We protect ourselves and others from this new strain through taking the same vital steps and using the same methods we have been using since the start of the pandemic."

