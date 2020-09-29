Coronavirus: Northern Ireland cases could hit 1,000 a day within a month if virus spread not halted, warns chief scientist

Northern Ireland’s Chief Scientific Officer has warned we will be facing 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 a day in a month’s time if the current rise in cases continues on at the current level.

Professor Ian Young warned that the current rate of increase in infection is doubling every 9-10 days.

His warning comes after the Department of Health announced 320 new positive cases on Tuesday, that’s the biggest rise in cases daily cases to date.

Previously, the 319 cases documented on Saturday and the 273 on Friday had set new records for the daily change in case numbers.

There have been 1,702 cases diagnosed in the past seven days, 422 of which are in Belfast and 401 in Derry City and Strabane.

In Northern Ireland hospitals there are 59 patients with Covid-19 and eight patients in intensive care units.

Derry and Strabane District Council area had the biggest upward change on Tuesday, with 72 new cases, followed by Belfast with 71.

The council now area is sitting at number 11 across the UK in terms of cases per 100,000, and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said everyone in the region now “needs to be very careful”.

The Foyle MP discussed the surge in cases in the north west with Health Minister Robin Swann on Monday night.

“I firmly believe there are going to be more restrictions coming,” Mr Eastwood said.

“I think that is inevitable but we don’t have to wait for more restrictions for each and every one of us individually to be very very careful, to restrict our movements or stay away from people who are vulnerable”.

Dr Michael McBride

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said a lot has been asked of the people of Northern Ireland and they’ve given a lot.

“The vast majority of people in NI are doing the right thing and will continue to do the right thing,” he said.

But he added that further recruitment to the Track and Trace service is underway.

“We have interviews dentists, mental health workers, people with a wide range of skills,” he said. Given the exponential growth in the number of cases we will absolutely need to increase the number of staff in the service.

But he warned that the current restrictions could be in place for up to nine months.

The Chief Scientific Officer refused to rule out immediate localised restrictions for areas like Derry and Strabane where the number of cases has grown alarmingly over the last week, saying that the measures were still "on the table".

“If we are concerned we won’t hesitate to recommend additional restrictions, though the final decision will be one taken by the Executive,” he said.

Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds. (NI Assembly/PA)

Earlier on Tuesday Economy Minister Diane Dodds warned that Northern Ireland could not afford another lockdown.

Mrs Dodds urged the observance of public health messages to try and stem the spread of coronavirus, and prevent further restrictions.

“We are very concerned about the community transmission of Covid, and of course the health of the people of Northern Ireland is of paramount importance to us, but it is equally important to say that Northern Ireland simply cannot afford another lockdown,” Mrs Dodds told MLAs.

“While we have to look after our health, we also need to learn to work and live knowing that this virus is in our communities.

“Even the fear of another lockdown would impact on business confidence.”