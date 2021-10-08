Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Changes to social distancing, what remains in rules and how to avoid an accidental rave

Photo by Jonathan Porter Press Eye First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle ONeill pictured today at Stormont press call.

The Executive agreed a number of significant changes to Northern Ireland’s coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, with key dates throughout October.

Ministers met at Stormont to discuss some of the outstanding aspects of lockdown, including changes to social distancing and the full reopening of the hospitality industry and nightclubs.

There were also changes to rules around indoor gatherings and further discussion on vaccine certificate proposals.

What is changing on October 14:

The first landmark date this month will see changes to rules around the numbers who can gather in private domestic settings.

From Thursday October 14, the restrictions on the number of people allowed to meet inside a home is to be increased from 15 people from four households, to 30 people from an unlimited number of households.

While rules around indoor gatherings are being eased, the Executive confirmed both raves and private house parties are still not permitted.

While someone can organise 30 people to gather for a dinner party or catchup, rules define a “large house party” or rave as having “more than 30 persons at a private dwelling”.

Ministers also defined a rave as a private indoor gathering of more than 30 at which: “Amplified music is played during the night with or without intermission which is likely to cause serious distress to inhabitants of the locality by reason of its loudness, duration and the time at which it is played.”

Separately on this date, audience members will no longer need to be seated when watching indoor performances.

What is changing on October 31:

The key date in Northern Ireland’s journey through the pandemic comes on Halloween night, with changes to social distancing and nightclubs finally getting the green light to reopen.

It’s good news for the hospitality sector with the need to maintain social distancing in bars and restaurants no longer required.

Under existing rules, social distancing of at least 1m (3ft) remains a legal requirement in pubs, bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland.

Regulations around social distancing will instead move into guidance for establishments to consider.

The changes to social distancing mean therefore people will be allowed to freely move around hospitality settings in return to pre-pandemic normality.

This includes standing to have a drink or eat food.

It’s good news for those who like to take to the stage, with dancing permitted indoors.

With that change also comes the reopening of nightclubs.

What about mask wearing?

The Executive did not make any specific changes to the current rules around mask wearing in certain indoor settings such as public transport.

The requirement to wear face coverings in certain settings is being retained as part of the Executive’s winter contingency plans.

There is no indication as yet though how this requirement will operate when hospitality settings fully reopen at the end of this month, with the latest rules from the Executive specifying the requirement to wear one will be retained in “certain settings, such as in shops, shopping centres and public transport”.

What about vaccine certificates?

The Executive did not make the use of a vaccine certificate mandatory for people to access hospitality venues at the end of this month.

Instead, they will ask event organisers and venues to voluntarily introduce entry systems requiring patrons to either prove full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test, or evidence of a Covid infection within the previous six months.

During the meeting, it is understood ministers were told by officials that indoor seated venues that have introduced vaccine/test proof entry requirements in recent weeks have seen a 99% compliance rate among patrons.

Ministers did confirm that the option of having a certification system is being considered as part of potential winter contingency plans if cases begin to rise.

They said plans to have a Covid vaccine certificate “in certain settings” are being considered as part of those contingencies.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she does not “want to go down the mandatory route”.

First Minister Paul Givan said he hopes a voluntary arrangement with the hospitality industry “will work”.

What the political leaders said:

Speaking to the media after the announcement of the changes, First Minister Paul Givan said he was “pleased” about the changes agreed.

"There will be three areas left; that will be the wearing of face coverings in some limited areas, when it comes to the retention of risk assessments and also the retention of data around visitors to venues and hospitality,” he said.

"They will be low-level mitigation measures which will stay in law, there will be guidance when it comes to a lot of the sectors that are operating across our society and economy that will remain in place in a voluntary guidance format.

"By the end of October we will have moved to the point where there are three areas that we will continue to look at over the course of the winter and will likely remain as low-level regulatory interventions.

"On October 14 we will have changes in terms of numbers around the domestic settings and tourist accommodation. That will be limited still in respect of house parties and raves. That will happen on October 14 and the remaining areas then at the end of October."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill referenced the progress that has been made but sounded a note of caution on the months ahead.

"There are measures which we don't want to be in a place to introduce but we have to be ready for that just in case we get to that point,” she said.

"We're in for an uncertain period ahead and we have to work our way through that as best we can.

"We're going to do everything we can to avoid getting to that point.”