Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Circuit-breaker restrictions extended for one more week by Stormont Executive

Lockdown restrictions on hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland will be extended for one week after a lengthy political wrangle exposed Stormont divisions.

The DUP, UUP and Alliance voted for the proposals, Sinn Fein voted against while the SDLP abstained.

Hair and beauty salons and premises without an alcohol licence like cafes and coffee shops can reopen next Friday, with hours restricted to 8pm.

Driving lessons can resume by appointment only.

Restaurants, pubs and hotels can lift shutters on 27 November.

Pubs and bars will be permitted to sell sealed off-sales from November 20.

Stormont deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill told the BBC's Newsline programme a two-week extension would potentially have brought them to the other side of Christmas before new measures had to be reintroduced.

"We potentially are coming back to this situation again before Christmas.

"This is not a position that any of us want to be in."

The Sinn Fein vice-president said Stormont chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride's advice was very clear and stark.

"To do anything other than a two-week extension would cause excess death.

"I in all good conscience could not support a proposal that falls short of that."

The fourth Executive meeting in four days started just after 4pm on Thursday afternoon, hours after it emerged that businesses had been given the wrong deadline for the end of the current circuit-break lockdown.

The Department of Health said it had received "revised legal advice" that existing regulations forcing the closure of many hospitality businesses would expire at midnight on Friday, 24 hours later than the department had previously understood.

Three proposals on the executive's next pandemic response had been voted down during fractious exchanges within the powersharing administration, before an agreement was reached.

Earlier, the Department of Health confirmed there have been 15 further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Eleven of the deaths occurred within the past 24 hours, while four went previously unreported. The death toll in the region now stands at 825.

Another 548 people have tested positive for the virus after 7,912 tests were carried out on 2,892 people in the last 24 hours.

There have now been 45,241 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past week 3,835 people have tested positive for the virus, with 702 in the Belfast council area and 469 in Causeway Coast and Glens.

There are currently 435 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 46 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 101%, while 26 intensive care unit beds remain free.

There are currently 144 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's care homes.

