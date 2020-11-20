Coronavirus Northern Ireland circuit breaker: The restrictions coming into force on November 27
The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed to introduce another two-week circuit breaker to slow the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health service.
The new restrictions will cover two weeks from November 27 and the current restrictions will remain in place until then.
The measures agreed by the Executive are:
First Minister Arlene Foster said: “The Executive has been presented today with the sobering prospect of our hospitals becoming overwhelmed within weeks.
“It is clear that a tough, carefully timed, intervention is required to give us the best chance to have a safe and happy Christmas and further into the new year period.
“The Executive has taken the decision to put in place a short, sharp circuit-breaker from Friday November 27 to reset and drive down infection rates right across Northern Ireland.
“This is not the position we had hoped to be in as the current phase of restrictions comes towards an end. The R rate has unfortunately not dropped as far, or for as long, as had been estimated. We have taken some time today to look at the reasons for this. Sadly it is clear that a careless minority have significantly undermined the sacrifices of the many."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the evidence presented to the Executive "paints a stark picture" of the situation we face.
She added that with 76 people losing their lives in the last week, and hospital occupancy standing at 100%, to do nothing would lead to the entire health system being overwhelmed.
She added: "The modelling indicated that this will be most effective in reducing virus transmission and offered a greater likelihood of avoiding further restrictions before Christmas.
“We know this will be difficult for people to hear, but this is a necessary intervention to protect our health service. And it will give us the best possible chance of getting to the other side of the Christmas period. Our actions as we approach Christmas are crucial.”