Coronavirus: Northern Ireland councils shut most facilities in bid to halt spread of virus

The Belfast Telegraph has created a guide to what public spaces are open and closed across Northern Ireland - as measures are taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

For regular updates on what has been closed by your council, visit their websites.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council: Green spaces remain open but car parks at park facilities are now closed. A spokesperson said: "During this pandemic we recognise the benefits for people's mental and physical wellbeing to take exercise in the outdoors and enjoy green spaces, so these remain open for pedestrian access."

Ards and North Down Borough Council: It has been agreed by the council that parks can remain open but no gatherings are permitted. Meanwhile, leisure centres, sports pitches, harbours, recycling centres and community centres have all been shut.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council: This council took the action of closing all public parks, golf courses and green spaces on Tuesday in line with guidance from the Public Health Agency (PHA). Bowling pavilions, outdoor pitches and tennis courts are also shut. Public parks and green spaces were closed due to the difficulty in enforcing social distancing measures.

Belfast City Council: Outdoor areas such as Belfast Castle, Malone House, Tropical Ravine and Palm House, Belfast Zoo, pitches and pavilions, St George's Market and Smithfield Market have all been closed. The council also said that playgrounds that can be locked are now closed but for playgrounds that remain open "you must follow social distancing guidance".

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council: The council shut play parks, sports pitches, council operated bowling greens, outdoor gyms, council golf courses and the trailhead car park at Garvagh Forest. Large recreational spaces at Riverside Park in Ballymoney and Quay Road in Ballycastle remain open to facilitate public access routes but people are urged to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Derry City and Strabane District Council: All play parks owned by the council are now closed but public parks and open spaces remain open. "The council is continuing to advise the public to adhere to the PHA guidelines in relation to social distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, and to act responsibly when out and about using our public parks and open spaces," stated a spokesperson.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council: The decision to close Gortin Glen Forest Park and Cuilcagh boardwalk to the public came after a significant number of visitors last weekend. Other public parks in the council area remain open as does the Riverside Walk in Omagh and Castle Promenade in Enniskillen.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council: From Monday, the council closed its parks, council operated golf courses, Lisburn Market, Lagan Valley Island, Bradford Court, Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Dundonald International Ice Bowl and Lough Moss Leisure Centre, among others. Council football pitches and bowling greens have also been shut.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council: The Braid in Ballymena closed on Thursday, while Carrick Marina buildings will be open to residents who require the use of the facilities - with social distancing in place. All parks remain shut.

Mid Ulster District Council: All forest parks have been closed, as well as play parks. However, Dungannon Park and Polepatrick outside Magherafelt remain accessible to the public but social distancing must be adhered to.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council: Forest and country parks, and beach facilities have been closed.