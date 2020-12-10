Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Covid ambassadors deployed as restrictions to be lifted with 14 further deaths reported

DoH death toll rises to 1,099Restrictions to be lifted at 11.59pm on Thursday as plannedScroll down to read Thursday's coverage

Covid ambassadors who will provide advice on queueing and the location of hand sanitiser will be rolled out as non-essential retail is set to open in Northern Ireland from Friday.

First Minister Arlene Foster announced the measure, which she said will allow restrictions to lift despite the rise in the number of recorded cases across every council area this week.

Speaking at Stormont on Thursday, she said the R rate has dropped to around 1 in the community and slightly above 1 in hospitals, which has "given the headroom" needed to lift restrictions.

It means places of worship can open with the use of social distancing and masks, along with retail, parts of the hospitality sector and appointments in close contact services from Friday.

Mrs Foster said to those wishing to reach out to loved ones to do so in a safe manner. "Simple things like sending cards can make a difference," she said

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it's been "a good week" in the fight against Covid with the roll-out of a mass vaccination programme - but said 73 people have also this week lost their lives in Northern Ireland.

She warned people to limit their social contacts when restrictions lift on Friday - or risk having to self isolate over Christmas.

"Our hospitals are under huge pressure, she said. "It's crucial that when you do that, you're sensible about where you go.

"None of us want to put our loved ones at risk. So please tread very carefully - limit your contacts as much as you can.

Meanwhile, a further 14 deaths and 441 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings to 3,051 the total number of new cases of the virus confirmed here in the past seven days.

The Department of Health's death toll now stands at 1,099. Twelve deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with two deaths taking place outside of the reporting period.

In Northern Ireland hospitals there are 29 patients in intensive care units, 22 of them ventilated.

There are 417 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals and occupancy is at 101%.

In care homes, there are currently 107 outbreaks.

And a coronavirus outbreak among heart patients and staff at Antrim Area Hospital has been confirmed by the Northern Trust.

Twenty people have so far tested positive - but a trust spokesperson said staff are now "accustomed" to outbreaks due to continuing high levels of the virus.

"A dynamic risk assessment is carried out routinely as hospitals try to manage both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 pathways," they said.

"This is something the trust has had to become accustomed to, but it does add to the complexity of providing acute services during a pandemic, particularly during sustained surges."

