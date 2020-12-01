Coronavirus Northern Ireland death toll hits 1,000 as further 15 people die after contracting Covid-19

DoH death toll rises to 1,011Robin Swann says grim milestone reminds us not to underestimate virusAnother 391 test positive and hospital capacity at 100%Scroll down to read Tuesday's live coverage

Students get a Covid-19 test at a mass testing centre set up at the sports centre at St Andrews University, ahead of the Christmas holiday (Jane Barlow/PA)

A further 15 people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Seven people have died in the last 24 hours, with eight deaths occurring outside the reporting period.

The death toll has now risen to 1,011 people, according to the Department of Health.

The death toll recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency is significantly higher than that collated by the department, due to differences in how it gathers the data.

Another 391 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 52,856.

There are 419 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 38 people in intensive care. Twenty-nine patients are ventilated. Hospital occupancy currently sits at 100%.

There are 128 active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “We always have to remember that we are not talking about statistics but much-loved people who are desperately missed.

“My profound sympathies go to every bereaved family.”

“This is another harsh reminder of the threat posed by Covid-19. No one should underestimate the virus, or delude themselves that it could never affect them.

“I am very aware that there is still a small and vociferous minority who seek to play down the Coronavirus risks. This includes those who spout conspiracy theories on social media and those who think Northern Ireland could somehow have breezed through all this without adopting restrictions that were widely deployed elsewhere.

“To anyone trying to minimise the impact, I say please think again.”

