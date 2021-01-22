Coronavirus Northern Ireland death toll surpasses 1,700 with 12 more fatalities reported

Department of Health death toll rises to 1,704865 new cases

A disused face mask can be seen on a city centre street. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported another 12 coronavirus deaths.

Ten occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Thursday. Another two died previously. The death toll has risen to 1,704.

Another 865 people have tested positive for the virus.

In the past seven days 5,534 people have tested positive. That is down on the 7,606 the previous week.

In total 99,216 people have been confirmed to have caught the disease since testing began following the outbreak in Northern Ireland.

There are 828 coronavirus patients in hospitals. A total of 72 people are in intensive care.

Hospital are operating at 94% occupancy with one - the Ulster - operating beyond capacity.

There are 129 confirmed outbreaks of coronavirus in hospitals.

Breakdown of cases by council area

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 6,861 cases (+402 in past 7 days) and 171 deaths

Ards and North Down: 4,647 cases (+290 in past 7 days) and 104 deaths

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 12,236 cases (+1,147 in past 7 days) and 200 deaths

Belfast: 18,742 cases (+818 in past 7 days) and 334 deaths

Causeway Coast and Glens: 6,174 cases (+233 in past 7 days) and 138 deaths

Derry City and Strabane: 10,507 cases (+253 in past 7 days) and 116 deaths

Fermanagh and Omagh: 5,082 cases (+292 in past 7 days) and 68 deaths

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 6,232 cases (+274 in past 7 days) and 122 deaths

Mid and East Antrim: 6,323 cases (+334 in past 7 days) and 159 deaths

Mid Ulster: 9,837 cases (+671 in past 7 days) and 150 deaths

Newry, Mourne and Down: 9,610 cases (+607 in past 7 days) and 117 deaths

Not known: 2,965 cases (+213 in past 7 days) and 25 deaths