Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Department of Health reveals vaccine roll-out plans as a further 14 deaths reported

Department of Health death toll rises to 1,073351 new cases of coronavirus reportedFermanagh grandmother world's first to receive vaccinationHealth Minister Robin Swann hails important day but urges cautionScroll down to read Tuesday's coverage

The Department of Health (DoH) has outlined its plans for the early deployment of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine in Northern Ireland.

It comes after a Co Fermanagh-born woman who was the first in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccine after its approval said she felt "so privileged" at getting what she described as an early birthday present.

Margaret Keenan, 90, received the jab at 6.31am in Coventry on Tuesday, marking the start of a phased rollout of the vaccine to older people, NHS staff and care home workers across the UK.

She said she looked forward to spending time with her friends and family after having spent most of the year alone.

The DoH said the rollout of the vaccine is an "unprecedented logistical exercise" and will take "many months" to complete.

A spokesperson for the department said the early deployment will have three key aims:

To protect vulnerable patients and residents at higher risk of severe disease and mortality.

To protect staff working in high risk areas for exposure

To protect staff members at highest personal risk of morbidity and mortality

The exact timing of all plans will be subject to vaccine availability

Care home residents and staff, health and social care workers working with high-risk patients, staff working in high-risk settings and staff who are themselves deemed to be at risk due to being in "extremely vulnerable high-risk categories" will be prioritised for the vaccine in the coming weeks.

Seven centres are being established for the staff vaccination process, they are:

Belfast Trust – Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast

South Eastern Trust – Ulster Hospital, Dundonald

Southern Trust – South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon

Northern Trust – Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena

Western Trust - Foyle Arena, Londonderry, Omagh Leisure Centre, Omagh; and Lakeside Leisure Centre, Enniskillen.

Mobile vaccination teams from these centres will take the vaccine to residents and staff in care homes across Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, a further 14 people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

Eleven people died in the last 24 hours up to 10am on Tuesday, with three people passing away outside of that reporting period. It brings the death toll to 1,073.

Another 351 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 55,795.

There are 421 Covid patients in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 28 in intensive care, 20 of which are ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is at 102% and there are 109 active outbreaks in care homes.

Check out our blog below to see how Tuesday's developments unfolded: