Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Department of Health wants Covid-19 powers extended for further six months

Health Minister Robin Swann gives an update to the media at Stormont in February

Northern Ireland's Department of Health has set intentions to extend its Covid-19 powers for another half a year, with its current date for expiration due on March 24.

The 2020 Coronavirus Act, which was brought in at the start of the pandemic, initially had a two-year lifespan and allowed the four UK nations specially tailored abilities to help carry out their Covid responses.

The act is a legal tool to bring in restrictions, but without a functioning Executive in place here it could be ineffective.

Last month, Health Minister Robin Swann stressed the importance of being able to reintroduce coronavirus rules if necessary, such as if cases of a new variant begin to spike rapidly again.

However, he admitted that the collapse of Stormont following Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister, would make passing the legislation difficult.

A Department of Health (DOH) spokesperson said Mr Swann had "stated repeatedly that he does not wish to have to use these powers, however it is imperative that they are available to protect the public should they be required".

"As previously communicated to the executive, I intend to seek extended powers granted to the department by the Coronavirus Act 2020, by six months," said Mr Swann in the Assembly on Monday.

"In line with that legislation, I plan to bring those measures before the House in the near future. I sincerely hope that these powers do not need to be used, but I cannot assume that there will be no need to protect the public from a new variant in future.

"Even with these powers in place, however, it would almost certainly be impossible to introduce new restrictions in the absence of an Executive."

The DUP’s Paul Frew, who has been highly vocal with his previous criticisms of coronavirus regulations such as the vaccination certification scheme, called on the minister to justify the extension.

"This minister now wants to extend his powers, in the midst of an election period where there is no Executive and there will be no assembly to hold the minister to account. Now I don't think that's sufficient, I don't think that's appropriate," the North Antrim MLA commented.

Mr Swann told Mr Frew that he would "get the opportunity" to have his say on the issue as he had already requested an Assembly debate on the extension.

"There was accusations made about me slipping something in and not for a full debate. I think what I was actually using was taking this opportunity to flag that the debate was coming.

"The chair of the health committee, the members of the health committee are aware that this is going to be brought and I have tabled that before.

"It's been tabled through the Business Office and I'm seeking now that it is actually brought to the business table or business committee for scheduling so I'll be here to have that debate," Mr Swann added.

They said no objections had been raised by other ministers against the extension.