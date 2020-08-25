Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Education Minister announces secondary school pupils should wear face coverings in corridors

Death toll remains at 559 peopleScroll down to see how Tuesday unfolded

Education Minister Peter Weir has announced that face coverings should be worn in the corridors and communal areas of post-primary schools in Northern Ireland.

Mr Weir said the guidance to schools would be updated and the change would come into effect from August 31 when all pupils return to school on a full-time basis.

The DUP MLA said he had taken the decision after advice from Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and the Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young.

"I am recommending that pupils and teachers wear a face covering in corridors and other communal areas of post-primary schools from next week when schools return full-time. This updates the existing guidance on the use of face coverings in educational settings," Mr Weir said.

The Education Minister said the current public health advice is that the use of face coverings provides some benefits.

He said he would continue to recommend that all pupils wear a face covering on all dedicated school transport including buses and taxis where it is appropriate for them to do so.

“In relation to communal areas in schools, the guidance already strongly encourages face coverings for activities that entail large numbers of staff or pupils within an enclosed space where social distancing is not possible," Mr Weir said.

“Given the risk mitigations in place in schools to limit and contain the spread of Covid-19, face coverings are not recommended as being compulsory for routine use in education settings. However, staff and pupils may wish to use them during the routine school day and this is acceptable. Schools should also be aware that some persons (including some children) are exempt from wearing face coverings.

“I will continue to keep all guidance in respect of education settings under review in light of the latest medical and scientific advice."

It comes after Health Minister Robin Swann said Northern Ireland is still "walking a tightrope" in dealing with Covid-19 after two clusters were confirmed in Craigavon Area Hospital.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that five patients have tested positive for the virus.

The two outbreaks were discovered in the haematology ward and in the Respiratory Emergency Department of the hospital.

There have been no further deaths due to the virus on Tuesday, while 47 new cases have been confirmed.

The total number of positive cases is now 6,823.

The death toll remains at 559.

