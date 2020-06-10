Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Education Minister sets target date of August 17 for some pupils to go back to school

Death toll remains at 537Executive discussing reducing social distancing to 1mScroll down for live updates throughout the day

Education Minister Peter Weir has set a target date of August 17 for some pupils to return to school in Northern Ireland.

Mr Weir gave the date during an online meeting hosted by the National Association of Head Teachers.

He said: "On August 17 there will be particular cohorts there.

"Whatever provisions are put in place to prepare for that will be done."

"The intention would be that in the third week of August for three key cohorts of Primary Seven, years 12 and 14 - which are essentially the GCSE and A-Level years - that we would see a restart to teaching then."

Mr Weir had previously said that some pupils would return to school by late August, but had not revealed a date.

It comes as the Department of Health reveal there has been no Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland for a fourth day.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland remains at 537.

There were 13 new confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 4,818 since the outbreak began.

Northern Ireland's hospitals are currently home to 443 suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patients, with nine in intensive care units.

There are currently 59 active Covid-19 outbreaks in the region's care homes, while 84 have been closed after the virus was found to no longer be present.

See how today's developments unfolded: