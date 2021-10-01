Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths and 1,039 new cases reported

Northern Ireland’s death toll rises to 2,564Another 1,039 positive cases reportedNisra records further 38 deaths linked to Covid-19

The Department of Health has reported another eight people have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Another 1,039 positive cases were also confirmed.

There has been 7,622 positive cases in the last week, down from 7,788 in the previous seven days.

The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Friday.

The death toll now stands at 2,564 in Northern Ireland.

Hospital occupancy is at 104% with 3,211 people in beds. There are 342 people in hospital with Covid, 33 are in intensive care and 26 of those are on a ventilator.

And 69 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

Friday’s statistics comes after a further 38 deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

Its figure is different to the department’s as it includes information supplied by medial officials who felt Covid was a contributing factor. The person may not have been tested for the virus.

The fatalities were in the week from September 18 to 24.

They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra to 3,443, higher than the 2,538 reported by the Department of Health to the same date.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The Nisra figure includes 2,345 deaths in hospital, 829 in care homes, 14 in hospices and 255 at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to September 24, the deaths of 1,089 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 31.6% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending September 24 was 351 – 23 less than the previous week but 55 more than the five-year average (2016-2020) of 296.

People aged 75 and over account for 74.7% of the Covid-related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and September 24 2021.