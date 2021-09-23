Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths and 1,165 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,525

Eight further deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,165 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

It comes as ministers in the Executive are meeting to discuss the current situation in Northern Ireland.

Health officials have recommended that no changes should be made to remaining Covid-19 regulations and guidance here.

Remaining restrictions in Northern Ireland include social distancing and mask wearing in some indoor hospitality and retail settings.

The latest figures on Thursday show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,525.

A further 1,165 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 5,717 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 230,666 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 36 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 45 the week before.

Over the past seven days 7,698 people have tested positive, a decrease from 9,143 the week before.

There are currently 383 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 468 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 31 people are currently in intensive care, with a reduction of three admissions into ICU since Wednesday.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 103%, and eight facilities are over capacity.

There were 206 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 250 the previous week.

There are currently 101 active outbreaks in care homes – a reduction of 11 compared to the past week.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 2,511,208 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,307,566 first doses.

There were 962 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann announced a new medication will be available for patients hospitalised with Covid-19.

The minister said Ronapreve will be used when treating patients over the age of 50 or those aged 12 to 49 and are considered to be immunocompromised.

According to the department It is the first neutralising antibody medicine specifically designed to treat Covid-19 to be authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK.

Mr Swann also launched a new Workforce Appeal to help maintain important surgery this winter.

The appeal is aimed at staff who are fully skilled and have recently left the service, as well as those recently qualified and not currently working in the health and social care system.

He warned on Wednesday that a hospital emergency department could be forced to close in a "nightmare scenario" this winter as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“As we move towards the winter period, an increasing number of patients are likely to require urgent or emergency care. Alongside this, we are continuing to deal with stubbornly high rates of Covid cases requiring hospitalisation,” he said.

“I am therefore making an appeal to anyone with the skills and experience to support the delivery of surgery to come forward to help us make sure as many patients as possible can receive the treatment they need this winter.”