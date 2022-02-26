Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths and 1,708 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,205

Eight deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health over the last 24 hours.

It’s along with 1,708 new Covid-19 cases, down from 2,068 new cases on Friday.

A total of 3,205 people have died after contracting Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

There have been 3,719,679 coronavirus vaccines administered in total across Northern Ireland to date.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Department of Health does not release its full statistics relating to coronavirus over the weekend.

The department’s Covid-19 dashboard will be fully updated on Monday.

On Friday, Northern Ireland’s Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said that there has been a fall in the number of Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland over the past week.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 31 deaths over the course of the week ending on February 18 – accounting for almost 10% (9.7%) of 319 deaths.