Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths and 1,831 new cases as free concert tickets offered in vaccine drive

Death toll rises to 2,438

The Department for Health has reported a further eight coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,831 new cases.

In the past seven days there have been 10,204 positive cases which is down slightly from 10,243 in the previous seven days.

Since the pandemic began 3.8million tests have been carried out resulting in 213,770 individuals testing positive.

Derry City and Strabane along with Fermanagh and Omagh have the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 725 and 718 per 100k of population respectively.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 10 and 14 years of age at 13.9%.

There have been 45 deaths in the last seven days compared to 58 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 105% capacity with eight out of 12 sites running over capacity.

There are 472 Covid inpatients in hospital.

Of those patients, 44 are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 125 active outbreaks.

The current death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 2,438.

Meanwhile, almost 2.5m vaccines have been administered, of which 1.3m were first dose and 1.2m the second.

NI's vaccination programme will break new ground this weekend, with one of Belfast's best known music venues hosting special walk-in jab clinics.

The Limelight on Ormeau Avenue will be the location for vaccination clinics on Saturday from 10am to 3pm and on Sunday from 12 midday to 6pm.

The clinics will be operated by a Belfast Trust vaccination team and will offer first doses to anyone aged 16 and over. No appointment is required, but ID will be needed.

Next Monday will meanwhile see the start of the Jabbathon vaccine take-up initiative for students, involving 60 walk-in clinics across some 30 Further and Higher Education campuses.

Head of the NI vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly said: "I am delighted that the Limelight has been added to our rolling programme of walk-in clinics.

"Offering jabs at such an iconic location will complement ongoing efforts to boost vaccine take-up.

"My sincere thanks go to the Limelight's management for facilitating these weekend clinics."

The Limelight is co-owned by Shine, the company behind high profile Belsonic music events.

Shine is holding Emerge, a special thank you concert for music lovers, on Friday September 17.

The Emerge event at Ormeau Park will help promote awareness of vaccination. It is also an acknowledgement of the impact of the pandemic on younger people.

Joe Dougan from Shine said: "Demand for the event has been huge and all the tickets we released were snapped up within minutes. We have held some tickets back and the first 200 people who get jabbed at the Limelight each day this weekend will get a free ticket to Emerge at Ormeau Park.

"We are pleased to be playing our part in the vaccination programme. We see it as vital to a full and safe return of live music events."

Admission to Emerge will depend on your vaccination status - you will need to have been fully vaccinated with both vaccine jabs - or have had one jab plus a negative lateral flow test.

"If you are planning to attend Emerge and haven't had your vaccine yet - pop down to the Limelight this weekend and grab a jab," Joe added.