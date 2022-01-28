Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths and 3,737 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,100

Eight new deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 3,737 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures on Friday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,100.

A total of 527,460 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 32,174 people have tested positive, an increase from 26,591 the week before.

Some 35 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, an increase from 29 the week before.

There are currently 363 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 22 people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 106% capacity with eight facilities over capacity.

There were 173 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 212 the previous week.

There are currently 191 active outbreaks in care homes, a reduction of 22 on the previous seven days.

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,661,792 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 916,988 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.