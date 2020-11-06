Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths and 595 new cases reported by Department of Health

DoH death toll rises to 760Cases since outbreak now 41,969Nisra stats show Covid-related death toll at 1,053 to October 30Ministers have a duty to keep coronavirus infection rates low: Robin SwannScroll down to follow Friday's live blog

Covid case figures have stabilised in the last week. Credit: Jonathan Porter/Presseye

A further eight people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 595 new cases of the virus have been reported.

This brings the Department of Health's (DoH) death toll to 760 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 41,969. Some 4,160 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

All eight deaths happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Thursday to 10am on Friday.

There are currently 407 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 49 in intensive care and 39 requiring ventilation.

A total of 126 care homes are dealing with outbreaks.

The news comes after different figures showed that Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland have surpassed 1,000.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show that 1,053 fatalities have occurred since the outbreak to October 30.

The comparative toll from the DoH to this date was 706. DoH figures differ from those reported by Nisra as they include fatalities where the person previously tested positive for coronavirus, whereas Nisra include fatalities where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

Nisra statistics also show that last week saw the largest weekly number of deaths since mid-April at 53, while care home deaths (10) over the same period compares with similar figures last seen at the end of May.

Of the 1,053 deaths, 605 (57.5%) deaths took place in hospital, 375 (35.6%) in care homes, nine (0.9%) in hospices and 64 (6.1%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Further analysis shows that of the 469 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 up to October 30, 80% (375) happened in care homes, with the remaining 94 occurring in hospital. This means that deaths of care home residents make up some 44.5% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

Here's how Friday unfolded: