Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths for second day in-a-row as 1,030 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,533

Eight further deaths linked to coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

The number of deaths reported marks the same figure for the second day-in-a-row.

The latest figures on Friday show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,533.

A further 1,030 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 5,494 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 231,696 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 34 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 54 the week before.

Over the past seven days 7,607 people have tested positive, a decrease from 8,604 the week before.

There are currently 373 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 452 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 31 people are currently in intensive care, the same figure as Thursday.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 102%, and eight facilities are over capacity.

There were 205 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 246 the previous week.

There are currently 94 active outbreaks in care homes – a reduction of 14 compared to the past week.

By noon on Friday, a total of 2,512,860 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,308,437 first doses.

There were 854 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the public are being warned that time is running out to access a first-dose vaccination at walk-in clinics across Northern Ireland.

Patricia Donnelly, head of the vaccination programme explained there are only “limited” opportunities left and explained the next phase of the drive will see first doses provided by appointment at an expanded network of community pharmacies.

A programme of trust-run second dose walk-in clinics will continue.

“Walk-in clinics have proved very popular and convenient, offering people the opportunity to get their jab at a local location without the need for an appointment,” she explained.

“If you would prefer to get your first dose jab at a walk-in clinic and have been putting it off, then there are only limited opportunities left. So please don’t delay any longer.

“My thanks go to the vaccinator teams who have worked long and hard to make the walk-in clinics a success.

“The next phase of the vaccination programme is imminent, with booster doses and vaccinations in school settings fully up and running by early October.

"Walk-in mobile clinics for second doses will continue and 16 and 17 year olds will be able to get their first doses at these second dose clinics. Responsibility for providing first doses will pass to a large number of participating community pharmacies.”

The remaining programme of first dose walk-in clinics for everyone aged 16 and over includes:

Balmoral Show: A vaccination clinic is being held at Stand B30 at the show each day, ending at 5pm on Saturday (25 September).

Belfast, Royal Victoria Hospital vaccination centre: The final first doses walk-ins at the Royal Vaccination Centre will be from the 25th - 30th September, 8:30am – 7pm.

Ballymena: Saturday 25 September, as a first dose finale, the Mass Vaccination Centre in Ballymena at the Seven Towers Centre will open from 9am to 5pm for walk-ins jabs.

Newry: Saturday 25 September – first dose walk-in jabs at The Quays, Newry, 9am to 5pm.

Carrickfergus: Saturday 25 September - a mobile vaccination clinic will take place in Hawthorns Adult Centre in Carrick from 10am to 5pm.

Newtownards: Saturday 25 September 2021, 11am-7pm, walk-in vaccination clinic at Londonderry Park, Portaferry Road, Newtownards BT23 8SG (council sports grounds).

Newtownards: Sunday 26 September 2021, 11am-7pm, walk-in vaccination clinic at Ards Shopping Centre, 22c Circular Road, Newtownards, BT23 4BN

Dungannon: Sunday 26 September – walk-in vaccination clinic at The Junction, Dungannon, 10am to 5pm

Omagh: Thursday 30 September - walk-in vaccination clinic at An Creagan,186 Barony Road, Omagh, BT79 9AQ from 5.00pm-9.00pm

In addition, vaccination clinics for Further Education students are being held as part of the Jabbathon promotion:

SERC (South Eastern Regional College), Bangor, 27 September 2021, 9.30am – 4.30pm

SERC, Ards, 28 September 2021, 9.30am – 4.30pm

SERC, Lisburn, 29 September 2021, 9.30am – 4.30pm

SERC, Downpatrick, 30 September 2021, 9.30am – 4.30pm