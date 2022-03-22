Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight further deaths and 2,899 cases reported

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,282.

The Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that eight people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A further 2,899 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 671,694.

Over the past seven days 14,092 people have tested positive, a decrease from 15,697 cases the previous seven days.

Some 19 deaths have been recorded involving the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease from 21 the previous seven days.

There are currently 153 active outbreaks in care homes.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 35 and 39.

There are seven confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. Three of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 108% with ten hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Causeway, Craigavon, Downe, Mater, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,747,793 vaccines and 975,678 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.