Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive adjourned without agreement for third night in a row

The Executive has been adjourned for the third night in a row without agreement on what to do when the current coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland end on Thursday.

Ministers will resume discussions in the morning on proposals tabled by Naomi Long, that would see the circuit break extended by a week followed by the partial reopening of hospitality businesses the week after.

Under the proposal, the circuit break would continue for a further week before the introduction of measures that would allow cafes and coffee shops to reopen and close contact services to resume.

It's after the DUP blocked a paper brought by Health Minister Robin Swann proposing a one-week extension to current coronavirus restrictions by using a cross-community measure.

Mr Swann's paper was offered in a bid to end an Executive stalemate on lockdown restrictions. The other Stormont parties had voted in favour of the proposal.

The Executive had voted against an earlier paper offered by DUP minister Diane Dodds, which would have seen the hospitality sector partially reopen.

The DUP had already vetoed a proposal from Mr Swann to extend the current circuit-break by two weeks on Tuesday night, despite the other four executive parties backing the move.

Divisions at the head of the power-sharing administration have been laid bare over recent days as ministers struggle to agree new pandemic response measures, with lockdown measures originally expected to come to an end on Thursday.

The meeting is set to extend through much of Wednesday, albeit proceedings were adjourned mid-afternoon to facilitate other ministerial commitments.

Earlier Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said Sinn Fein, UUP, SDLP and Alliance voted in favour of the health minister's proposals to extend restrictions on Tuesday night, but that the DUP blocked the proposals.

She added: “Last night at the Executive we were warned by the chief medical officer that any easing of the current restrictions would cause ‘excess deaths’.

“The advice was stark and clear – if we don’t keep current restrictions in place for another two weeks, more people will die."

But First Minister Arlene Foster said Sinn Fein had questions to answer over its apparent u-turn on coronavirus restrictions.

It's after DUP sources claimed Sinn Fein performed a massive U-turn on easing Covid-19 restrictions "under the orders of Dublin Sinn Fein," which the party completely dismissed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Department of Health said a further eight people had died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland - bringing the death toll to 810.

Four deaths occurred in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, one in Belfast, one in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and one in the Mid and East Antrim area.

Another 791 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 44,493 since the pandemic began.

There are 441 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 47 people in intensive care. Thirty-five people on a ventilator.

Hospital occupancy is 99% and 143 care homes have reported active outbreaks of the virus.

