Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive agrees tough new restrictions in bid to bring pandemic under control before Christmas
Government advises public to stay at homeAll non-essential retail, leisure and churches to closeHospitality sector to remain closedSchools to remain openNew measures will kill small businesses, says Retail chiefCall for business rescue packageDoH death toll rises to 901Scroll down to read Thursday's coverage
The Northern Ireland Executive has tonight agreed to introduce a two week circuit breaker to slow the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health service.
The new restrictions will cover two weeks from November 27 and the current restrictions will remain in place until then.
The measures agreed tonight by the Executive are:
First Minister Arlene Foster said: “The Executive has been presented today with the sobering prospect of our hospitals becoming overwhelmed within weeks.
“It is clear that a tough, carefully timed, intervention is required to give us the best chance to have a safe and happy Christmas and further into the new year period.
“The Executive has taken the decision to put in place a short, sharp circuit-breaker from Friday November 27 to reset and drive down infection rates right across Northern Ireland.
“This is not the position we had hoped to be in as the current phase of restrictions comes towards an end. The R rate has unfortunately not dropped as far, or for as long, as had been estimated. We have taken some time today to look at the reasons for this. Sadly it is clear that a careless minority have significantly undermined the sacrifices of the many."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the evidence presented to the Executive "paints a stark picture" of the situation we face.
She added that with 76 people losing their lives in the last week, and hospital occupancy standing at 100%, to do nothing would lead to the entire health system being overwhelmed.
She added: "The modelling indicated that this will be most effective in reducing virus transmission and offered a greater likelihood of avoiding further restrictions before Christmas.
“We know this will be difficult for people to hear, but this is a necessary intervention to protect our health service. And it will give us the best possible chance of getting to the other side of the Christmas period. Our actions as we approach Christmas are crucial.”
It comes after the Department of Health announced that 487 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 after 8,781 tests were carried out on 3,134 people on Wednesday.
A total of 48,716 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
Over the past week 3,401 people have tested positive for the virus, with 616 in the Belfast council area and 530 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.
In Northern Ireland's hospitals there are currently 456 Covid-19 inpatients with 41 in intensive care units.
Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 100%, with 31 intensive care unit beds remaining free.
Across care homes there are currently 166 active outbreaks of the virus.
