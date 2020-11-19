Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive agrees tough new restrictions in bid to bring pandemic under control before Christmas

Government advises public to stay at homeAll non-essential retail, leisure and churches to closeHospitality sector to remain closedSchools to remain openNew measures will kill small businesses, says Retail chiefCall for business rescue packageDoH death toll rises to 901Scroll down to read Thursday's coverage

The Executive has agreed a raft of tough new restrictions (PA)

The Northern Ireland Executive has tonight agreed to introduce a two week circuit breaker to slow the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health service.

The new restrictions will cover two weeks from November 27 and the current restrictions will remain in place until then.

The measures agreed tonight by the Executive are:

Closure of all retail except essential retail that was permitted to stay open in March.

Closure of close contact services

Closure of all hospitality (except for accommodation for essential travel). Takeaway and delivery, and food and drink in motorway services, airports and harbour terminals remain open

Closure of all leisure and entertainment, including all soft play areas, gyms and swimming pools

Sporting events only permitted for elite sport and elite sport will take place behind closed doors

No household gatherings of more than one household, other than current arrangements for linked households (bubbles), with current exceptions for caring, maintenance, house moves etc

Closure of places of worship except for weddings, civil partnership and funerals. 25 people max for weddings and funerals

Stay at home, work from home if possible and only leave home for essential purposes

Schools and childcare to remain open

Public parks and outdoor play areas remain open

A financial support package to be developed over next few days

Off licences will remain open, with an 8pm closing

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “The Executive has been presented today with the sobering prospect of our hospitals becoming overwhelmed within weeks.

“It is clear that a tough, carefully timed, intervention is required to give us the best chance to have a safe and happy Christmas and further into the new year period.

“The Executive has taken the decision to put in place a short, sharp circuit-breaker from Friday November 27 to reset and drive down infection rates right across Northern Ireland.

“This is not the position we had hoped to be in as the current phase of restrictions comes towards an end. The R rate has unfortunately not dropped as far, or for as long, as had been estimated. We have taken some time today to look at the reasons for this. Sadly it is clear that a careless minority have significantly undermined the sacrifices of the many."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the evidence presented to the Executive "paints a stark picture" of the situation we face.

She added that with 76 people losing their lives in the last week, and hospital occupancy standing at 100%, to do nothing would lead to the entire health system being overwhelmed.

She added: "The modelling indicated that this will be most effective in reducing virus transmission and offered a greater likelihood of avoiding further restrictions before Christmas.

“We know this will be difficult for people to hear, but this is a necessary intervention to protect our health service. And it will give us the best possible chance of getting to the other side of the Christmas period. Our actions as we approach Christmas are crucial.”

It comes after the Department of Health announced that 487 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 after 8,781 tests were carried out on 3,134 people on Wednesday.

A total of 48,716 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past week 3,401 people have tested positive for the virus, with 616 in the Belfast council area and 530 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

In Northern Ireland's hospitals there are currently 456 Covid-19 inpatients with 41 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 100%, with 31 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

Across care homes there are currently 166 active outbreaks of the virus.

Read Thursday's coverage: