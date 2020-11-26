Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive announces plan to rollout vaccine from December

Executive outlines vaccine planEight further deaths and 422 new cases reported by DoHDoH death toll rises to 962Here's how Thursday unfolded

The Northern Ireland Executive has revealed plans to vaccinate more than 100,000 healthcare workers within a three-week period once a viable vaccine has been approved.

First Minister Arlene Foster, speaking at the Executive press conference on Thursday, said ministers were given a detailed presentation by the head of the Covid-19 vaccination group, Patricia Donnelly, on plans to vaccinate the population.

She said that the roll out will be over a number of phases, starting with vaccinating care home residents and staff, health and social care workers and those aged over 80.

Other at risk groups will then be vaccinated in descending order of age. Those under 50 will receive the vaccine in the last phase of the programme.

Mrs Foster said that mobile teams will target care home residents and staff and that roving teams will support district nurses to reach house-bound patients.

It is also proposed that enhanced trust teams will operate at a number of fixed mass vaccination sites to vaccinate health workers.

The Executive plans to vaccinate between 5,000 to 8,000 healthcare workers per day to ensure that all 100,000 healthcare staff are covered within a three-week period.

Mrs Foster said: "I want to pay tribute to our scientists, academic, medics and health workers who are providing us with the pathways out of this pandemic through mass vaccination and testing programmes."

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill pictured at a press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Deputy First Minster Michelle O'Neill said: "When the vaccines become available, and there are seven vaccines in total, it is going to be transformative for us as a society.

"It is the light that we have all been looking towards. Some of the most vulnerable will be the first to receive the vaccine in December. This will include our healthcare staff, our care homes residents and staff and the over 80s.

"In early 2021 the plan is that those who are over 65 and vulnerable will receive the vaccine. By Spring 2021 those who are over 50 who have not yet been vaccinated should receive the vaccine. And by Summer 2021 we hope to see that mass vaccination programme rolled out to the wider public."

Mrs O'Neill said a mass testing programme will also be rolled out next year.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The planned mass vaccination programme will be a major logistical exercise lasting many months, taking us to the middle of next year at least.

“While I am cautious by nature, I am optimistic that vaccination will increasingly do the heavy lifting for us in 2021 in the battle against Coronavirus.

“I am also very heartened by the scale of the preparatory work already undertaken for a vaccination programme in Northern Ireland.”

The news comes after a further eight people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the death toll to 962. A further 442 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 51,118.

There are 431 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 39 patients in intensive care.

Thirty-three coronavirus patients are currently ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is at 99% and there are 139 confirmed outbreaks in Northern Ireland care homes.

