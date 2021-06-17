Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive delays easing restrictions over Delta variant fears

The Executive expressed concern over the rate of transmission in the Delta variant

Covid-19 easements have been delayed, while more testing is to be rolled out. Stock image.

The Executive has made the decision to push back any proposed Covid-19 easements until next month in light of the rapid increase of the Delta variant.

It was expected that 10 people from two households would have been able to meet indoors and live music would have been permitted at venues that sell food and drink.

The Executive will review the situation on July 1, with a view to making any changes on July 5.

In a statement, the Executive Office said the increase of the Delta variant and the speed at which it is spreading across the community is “very worrying”.

“In light of this, the clear advice from our medical and scientific experts is to delay any further relaxations to allow further monitoring of the situation,” continued the Executive.

“We are therefore regrettably not in a position to ratify the indicative dates provided for future relaxations.

“We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and look at all emerging data. The Executive has agreed a new indicative date of July 5, to be reviewed on July 1.

“We know this will be very disappointing for all those impacted, particularly across the arts and culture sectors.

“We did not take this decision lightly and are acting collectively in the best interests of our population.

“This is similar to decisions that have been taken in England and Scotland to delay further relaxations to restrictions given concerns around the Delta variant.”

From July 5 - subject to ratification on July 1 - seated theatres and concert halls can reopen, exhibitions and conferences can continue, indoor household gatherings can increase to 10 people from two households and outdoor gatherings in back gardens can welcome 15 people from an unlimited number of households.

Elsewhere, outdoor gatherings to the maximum allowed as per a risk assessment will be permitted, close contact services can go ahead without pre booking an appointment, live music will be allowed in pubs and restaurants and youth services can begin to reopen.

It comes after no further deaths from Covid-19 and 179 new positive cases were confirmed by the DoH in the last 24 hours.

A total of 124,303 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

No deaths have been recorded from the virus in the past seven days, compared to one death recorded the previous week.

Over the past seven days 847 people have tested positive, up from 592 the week before.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 1,911,239 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,128,670 first doses.