Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive expected to give dates for hairdresser and non-essential retail reopening

It is hoped the Executive will give dates for hairdresser and non-essential retail reopening (PA)

First Minister Arlene Foster has said she hopes the Executive will give dates for Covid restrictions on hairdressers and non-essential retail to be lifted at the next meeting of the Executive.

It's after the Economy Minister Diane Dodds put forward papers for further easing of restrictions ahead of an Executive meeting to review them on April 15.

Outdoor retailers including garden centres, car washes and garages can reopen from April 12 and contactless click-and-collect for all non-essential retail can also operate from that date.

"My colleague, Diane Dodds, has put papers in in relation to the lifting of restrictions in terms of close-contact services, hairdressers, beauticians, for non-essential retail, and I do hope that we will be able to give dates in relation to those issues when we next go to the executive to look at these issues," said Mrs Foster on Tuesday.

"I think what you will see coming out of the next Executive [meeting] are some timelines."

Earlier on Tuesday, chief executive of the NI Tourism Alliance (NITA) said a lack of reopening dates from the Executive has left businesses with little hope for the future.

"Anybody coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and who is staying for more than 24 hours has to self-isolate for 10 days," she told Good Morning Ulster.

"At the moment we are more or less closed so unless you are travelling for an essential reason you can't come to Northern Ireland."

Those travelling from Great Britain will provide an important market for Northern Ireland this summer, she added. 50% of visitors from outside Northern Ireland came from Great Britain before the pandemic.

"With the testing and the roll out of the vaccination programme and the protocols airlines and ferries have put in place, we are getting to the point where we should be able to open travel up throughout the UK.

"The problem is we really don't have a plan. We want to see the road map for international travel, but for us we also want the road map for UK travel."

It has been confirmed by the government a traffic-light system will be used when international travel returns.

However, it will be up to the Executive to follow the measure and agree on a date for foreign holidays to be permitted.